COVID-19 Strikes Inter Milan

Samir Handanovic, Samir Handanovic, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij

Serie A leaders, Inter Milan, have seen all first-team activities suspended by the local health authority. Their players will not be allowed to join up with their national sides after four players at the club tested positive for COVID-19.

Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, defenders, Danilo D’Ambrosio and Stefan de Vrij, and midfielder Matias Vecino returned positive test results.

As part of the suspension of all first-team activities, Inter players will not be allowed to take the field for the Serie A match against Sassuolo. The league will make the decision on whether the match will be postponed.

D’Ambrosio’s and Handanovic’s positive tests were announced on Wednesday, with the results for De Vrij and Vecino arriving the next day.

Inter released a statement on Thursday explaining that the Milanese public health department had suspended all first-team activities for four days, leading up to and including Sunday, March 21.

As well as confirmation of the clash with Sassuolo being suspended, and that Inter players are prohibited from joining their national sides; the statement adds that all players will be tested before first-team activities are set to resume on Monday.

It is the second time this season that Inter have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak, with several first-team players testing positive in October.

Earlier this season, Juve had been due to host Napoli, but the visitors were banned from travelling due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the region. The league did not postpone the match and initially awarded the hosts the victory before a successful Napoli appeal saw the game rescheduled.

More recently, Torino were unable to travel to Lazio in similar circumstances.

Inter are first in the Serie A table, with AC Milan nine points behind in second and Juventus a further point behind in third, though Andrea Pirlo’s side have played a game in hand.