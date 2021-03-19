GFA, Melcom Strike Deal

GFA President (3rdL) some members of the Black Stars and officials of Melcom

Melcom Group has struck a partnership agreement with Ghana Football Association (GFA) at the former’s Industrial Area shop.

The partnership agreement, covering an undisclosed amount and products, is subject to renewal.

GFA President Kurt Okraku in his address yesterday said, “We are heartened by corporate Ghana support. The role of corporate Ghana cannot be under estimated in the new Ghana Football Association.”

He added, “We are transparent and accountable to take Ghana football to the next level. We appreciate the commitment of Melcom Group and for the support.

“The hard work we started in 2019 has started bearing fruits. For Melcom Group to come on board means we are doing something right.”

Director of Communications, Melcom Group, Godwin Avenorgbo, said “…a winning team for Ghana therefore makes Ghana shine, so every effort must be made to ensure that our football teams are not just participants but winners.”

Meanwhile, Charles Akonnor, Coach of the Black Stars, has said his side is ready for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome later this month.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum