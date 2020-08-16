Covid19 Test Results Now Available In 48 Hours – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated that the time it takes to produce coronavirus test results in Ghana has reduced from two weeks to about 48 hours.

According to him, test results are now available within 48 hours.

The President says about 427,121 Covid19 tests have been conducted since the outbreak of the virus in the country in March 2020.

He made this known as he addressed the nation from the Jubilee House on August 16, 2020.

Delivering his 15th update on the Coronavirus situation in Ghana, he said as of Saturday, August 15, there were about 1,847.

He stated that there were currently no active cases in the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions.

To be updated…

By Melvin Tarlue