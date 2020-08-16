Nana Congratulate EC Over Peaceful Voters Registration

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Jean Mensa

President Nana Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Electoral Commission for organizing what he termed as safe and transparent voters registration process.

He said the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, and her two deputies, did an excellent job.

He made the remarks as he delivered his 15th update to the nation on Sunday, August 16, on the Coronavirus situation in Ghana.

According to him, for the first time in the nation’s history, Ghanaians were provided with daily updates.

He stated that the prophecies of doom that heralded the registrationexercose did not materialize

Ghanaians were given unfettered access to register, he said.

The process was overwhelmingly peaceful and safe, he said.

By Melvin Tarlue