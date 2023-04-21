CPP Opens Nominations For Presidential Race

Nana Yaa Jantuah

The Convention People’s Party (CPP), yesterday opened nominations for flagbearer ahead of next year’s elections.

In a statement issued and signed April 14, 2023 by the General Secretary of the party, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah said the nomination forms will be available for sale to prospective candidates at GH¢450,000.

“Approved fees for the flagbearership race; nominations forms GH¢20,000.00, filing fees GH¢200,000, and grassroots mobilisation fund of GH¢230.000.

“Opening of nominations starts April 20, 2023, picking and filing of nominations April 20 to May 11, 2023, vetting of nominees May 12 to 13, while National Executive Council meeting would be convened on June 9, 2023,” it added.

It further stated that the party will hold its Presidential Delegates Congress on June 10, 2023 while its presidential candidates would also be outdoored on June, 12, 2023.

It stated, “Regional Executives of the party should also address the operational and structural development which encompasses membership development, recruitment, national, regional and party structures, broadening the party base and organisation of congress among others.”

The National Executives of the party has therefore asked executives at the regional levels to commence periodic meetings, membership drive and recruitment of Electoral Area Coordinators with immediate effect starting from April 21, 2023.

The statement further indicated that the party’s parliamentary primaries will be held on October 13 to December 11, 2023, while the party also hold meeting to review its constituency elections on December 12 to 20, 2023.

“CPP will hold its regional elections to select regional officers in all sixteen regions from February 5 to 29, 2024, climaxing it with a National Executive Council meeting on May 10, 2024,” the statement read.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah