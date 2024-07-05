Creative Arts To Get Attention

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah inspecting some of the art works on display

The Ministry for Tourism, Arts and Culture is working assiduously to ensure that the creative arts sector in the country gets the attention it deserves.

The sector minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Agyapa Mercer, stated this at the opening of a four-day Transnational Cultural Festival in Sekondi, dubbed ‘Sakeva’ festival.

He said, “Under my tenure at the Ministry of Tourism, regardless of how short or brief it will be, I will work to ensure that creative arts gets more attention.”

He disclosed that a draft Legislative Instrument (LI) is currently being worked on to operationalise certain provisions of the Creative Arts Act passed in 2020, to give the necessary support and funding to the players.

He said upon assumption of office as the minister, he observed that the tourism sector was overemphasised to the neglect of creative arts.

“Meanwhile, the creative arts creates the content for tourism. The culture and heritage are conveyed to tourists through creative arts.

“The ministry is therefore committed to passing the legislation for the growth of the creative arts sector,” he pointed out.

He further expressed his commitment of ensuring that the Western Regional Cultural Centre at Fijai near Sekondi is completed before the end of his tenure.

The Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, said the festival holds a lot of benefits for the city and its stakeholders.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena OkyereDarko Mensah, indicated that the Sakeva festival is critical to reconnecting with the past, expressing support to sustain it.

‘Sakeva’ means “returning to the past” in Ahanta language of the region. The festival was on the theme, “Projecting Sekondi-Takoradi through Creative Arts.”

It was organised in collaboration with the European Union’s Twin Cities in Sustainable Partnerships Project being implemented in Sekondi-Takoradi and Palermo, Italy.

The maiden creative arts and culture festival attracted over 52 local and European exhibitors, and patrons were treated to captivating paintings, sculpture, carvings, textiles, and a variety of local food and drinks.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi