‘Ultimate Paradise’ Returns After 30 Years

Veteran Ghanaian actress Rama Brew and her daughter, Michelle Attoh are reviving the beloved TV show ‘Ultimate Paradise,’ which originally graced our screens three decades ago.

The mother-daughter duo is set to bring back the classic series, reviving fond memories and delighting a new generation of viewers.

In a social media video, Rama Brew who is currently 68 years old, disclosed intentions to recreate a few of the well-loved scenes from ‘Ultimate Paradise’ as a prelude to the celebration of her upcoming 69th birthday.

“So this is impromptu from us to you. Listen, it’s been 30 years. Actually, it’s been 30 years. Let me tell them about what 30 years actually means to me. It means I am now 48 and I was 20 years old at the time. It means I’ve had 2 kids since then, it means that you are in your beautiful 60s. (Let me tell them I am going to be 69 on the next day) Oh, yes. So as a pre-birthday celebration to my mother and from us to you, the faces that you used to see way back in the day 30 years ago in the programme that went by Ultimate Paradise,” the mother and daughter disclosed on social media.

Michelle Brew, who was 20 years old when the original series aired and was featured as well, will join her mother in making a comeback, giving both loyal followers and new viewers the chance to see ‘Ultimate Paradise’ all over again.