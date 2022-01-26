CSA To Support EOCO Fight Organized Crime

Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako, Executive director of the Cyber Security Authority welcoming COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, Executive Director of Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to the CSA.

The Executive Director of the Cyber Security Authority,(CSA), Dr. Alber Antwi Boasiako has pledged the authority’s commitment to collaborate with the Economic and Organised Crime Office, (EOCO) and other security agencies to investigate and prosecute organized crime.

He said EOCO’s act mandate the institution to deal with organized crime and most organized crime of today are becoming more cyber-related hence the need to work together.

“Therefore EOCO has a responsibility to build capacity in the area of cyber crime investigation for digital forensics to be able to effectively deliver on this critical law enforcement mandate.”

He made this know when the newly appointed Executive Director of the EOCO, Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah called on him yesterday.

Addressing the EOCO Boss and her team, Dr. Antwi- Boasiako congratulated COP Tiwaa Addo Danquah on her appointment as executive director of EOCO.

“It is less than a month after your appointment and your visit to the CSA is an indication of the importance you attach to cyber security matters and your keen interest to collaborate with the authority to address cyber crime challenges facing the republic.”

Adding the Executive Director of CSA maintained that following the passage of the Cyber Security Act, the authority was formally launched on October 1, 2021, with the mandate to regulate cyber security activities and to promote the development of cyber security in the republic among others.

“As a regulatory body, the CSA has a load to support law enforcement and security agencies to carry out their legal mandate in addressing cyber crime and cyber security challenges.

One of such critical area is the interception point provided in section 69 of the Cyber Security Act which allows law enforcement agencies to access data from relevant service providers to support lawful investigation activities, “ he stressed.

Dr. Antwi Boasiako noted that the CSA Act has also improved the Data Retention Regime for law enforcement purposes and will be working closely with EOCO and other agencies represented in the Joint Cyber Security Committee (JCC) to enforce section 77 which mandates service providers to keep data for a certain period.

He revealed that to further enhance CSA’s corporation with law enforcement in intelligence gathering, the CSA has established Law Enforcement Agency within their operations.

“Law Enforcement Liaison Unit (LELU) is more of the operational body that will work closely with other law enforcemtn agencies to respond to cyber crime cases .

Cyber crime is multi dimensional crime therefore , the LELU mandate is to work with all agencies and also with the private sector including the telecommunications providers to make sure they are able to provide effect response to the challenges that they have,” he explained.

COP Addo Danquah in an address said the Economic and Organised Crime Act 2010, (Act 804), empowers the EOCO to investigate and on the authority of the Attorney-General, prosecute serious offenses that involve prohibited cyber activity.

She said the purpose of her visit is to appreciate and understand the operations of the Cyber Security Authority as the agency leading cybersecurity matters in the country and to express expectations regarding collaboration between the two institutions in carrying out our respective mandates and also build a formidable nation in the crime fight.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey