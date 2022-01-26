Suspected Warehouse Arsonist Grabbed

Police have arrested an alleged arsonist in connection with burning of a warehouse at Pillar Two, a suburb of Dome-Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspect was identified through police investigations into the fire incident which was said to have completely razed down the furniture and foam warehouse.

It took the reinforcement team of fire fighters from Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) about six hours to bring the situation under control.

According to an Accra based radio station, Kingdom Fm, the suspect in the early hours of Tuesday January 25, 2022 wanted to burn some items but he was cautioned by some people in the area to desist from doing that because the current harmattan season is not favourable for the burning.

However, the suspect after noticing people’s attention was not on him, reportedly went ahead and set the fire which overtook his control hence the burning of the warehouse.

Seth Osei Kissi, the Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Ga East explained that the fire started from the inner section of the warehouse and then spread to the other corridors.

According to him, it took seven fire tenders to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjoining properties.

He has therefore appealed to the public to desist from indiscriminately setting up fire especially in the harmattan season.

By Vincent Kubi