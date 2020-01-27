Cut Female Celebrities Some Slack – Mimi Andani

Mimi Adani

The Director of Golden Movie Awards, Mimi Adani Michaels, says people who keep calling female celebrities prostitutes should “cut them some slack.”

According to her, this is because it is unfair and also very disrespectful to label all female celebrities as such.

“I don’t understand why Ghanaians just don’t want to honour or respect our celebrities. Can someone tell me why? Aah you call your celebrities all sorts of names! Seriously what is wrong with you people?”

Mimi’s comment follows recent derogatory remarks by social commentators and social media users that most Ghanaian female celebrities ‘sell’ themselves for material gains.

The former Big Brother housemate, who sounded unhappy with the name-calling in an Instagram post on Saturday, said there are also hard working Ghanaian female celebrities.

“Why do you disrespect them so much? Why? What did they do to you? Are you JEALOUS? I seriously don’t get it! You call them all sorts of names, people will work their butts off and then you will say they are prostituting, calling others pimps, etc! I mean every success a female celeb chalks up is from a certain sugar daddy? Herrrrrrrr women are making real cash, building empires and wealth by simply working as hard as men,” she said in the post.

“Listen, I understand some might have led certain lives before, but hey, can you cut them some slack? No! Can you,” she added.

By Francis Addo