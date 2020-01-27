Stephanie Benson Still Masturbates At 52

Stephanie Benson

Although most people think masturbation is a predominant sexual behaviour among young people, Ghanaian songstress Stephanie Benson says she still indulges in the act even at age 52.

She has disclosed that she does it when she feels “horny”, and when her husband is asleep.

Though the revelation raises other questions about her marriage, Stephanie says she does it to discover her body.

“I mean I still do it at my age. It is like when my “stupid” husband is sleeping and I am horny, you know… (gestures) and then I sort of get to know my body. Sometimes I am sure when I am not there, I travel a lot and he is in the shower he probably does it too. I’d rather he did it in there than to put it in another woman,” she stated.

She was speaking in an Instagram video she shared on Thursday about women and masturbation and how it is “good” for their bodies.

“Masturbation is a beautiful thing. Why do we make it such a taboo? … I need you to understand that masturbating is not a big deal. I think all of those things are really important for a woman to explore. It is our body. This is ours. Unless we know about it, how do we let someone understand what our bodies like, how it feels, how to touch it. Touching yourself is like everything I think. It is really important to just explore,” she indicated.

Stephanie has, in recent times, been very vocal about her sexual life, and it is no surprise she has spoken about her masturbation habits.

By Francis Addo