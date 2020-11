Donald Trump and Joe Biden

The final day for the 2020 US Presidential Election, is today, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Millions of people are voting across the US.

About 99 millions early voters have cast their ballots.

Incumbent President Donald Trump, 74, is seeking a re-election.

Polls results show he is behind Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, and is working hard to avoid becoming

first incumbent president to lose a re-election fight since George HW Bush in 1992.

By Melvin Tarlue