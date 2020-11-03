Ivory Coast’s President Wins Historic 3rd Term Bid

Alassane Ouattara
The President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara, has won a historic third term.
He polled 94% of the votes to seal his third term as President of Ivory Coast.
The election was boycotted by the opposition.
Mr Ouattara won 99% of votes in some of his strongholds, with voters turnout around 54%.
The result is subject to confirmation by the Constitutional Council of Ivory Coast.
Meanwhile, the opposition in Ivory Coast has vowed to form a transitional government which would organise a new election, with the main opposition candidates Pascal Affi N’Guessan and Henri Konan Bédié urging their supporters not to vote.
The two opposition leaders got 1% and 2% respectively, while a fourth candidate, Kouadio Konan Bertin, also got 2%, according to the official results.
By Melvin Tarlue