Ivory Coast’s President Wins Historic 3rd Term Bid

Alassane Ouattara

The President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara, has won a historic third term.

He polled 94% of the votes to seal his third term as President of Ivory Coast.

The election was boycotted by the opposition.

Mr Ouattara won 99% of votes in some of his strongholds, with voters turnout around 54%.

The result is subject to confirmation by the Constitutional Council of Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, the opposition in Ivory Coast has vowed to form a transitional government which would organise a new election, with the main opposition candidates Pascal Affi N’Guessan and Henri Konan Bédié urging their supporters not to vote.

The two opposition leaders got 1% and 2% respectively, while a fourth candidate, Kouadio Konan Bertin, also got 2%, according to the official results.

By Melvin Tarlue