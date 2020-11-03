GOIL Grabs 2 Awards

Kwame Osei-Prempeh receiving his award at the 2020 Energy Awards

GOIL COMPANY Limited has grabbed two prestigious awards at the 2020 Ghana Energy Awards and Ghana Business Awards 2020.

Kwame Osei –Prempeh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GOIL, earned the ‘CEO of the Year – Petroleum’ award at the Ghana Energy Awards.

The award recognized the effort of Mr Osei-Prempeh among five other nominees for his contribution to the petroleum sector, and especially pursuing excellence in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding, Mr. Osei-Prempeh dedicated the award to the hardworking staff of GOIL and all consumers for their loyalty to the brand.

He was hopeful the award would spur the company on “to rise and soar like an eagle for the benefit of not only staff and shareholders, but for Ghana.”

In another development, GOIL was recognized as the ‘Oil & Downstream Company of the Year’ at the third edition of the Ghana Business Awards. The awards noted the excellent contribution of GOIL as not only the number one Oil Marketing Company, but also the biggest indigenous oil entity committed to partnership and innovation.

The award was received by Martin Olu-Davies, Head of Administration and Human Resource.