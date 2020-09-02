Dagbon Peace Will Bring Investors – Dr. Siaw Agyepong

Dr. Siaw-Agyepong with the Ya-Na

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr. Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, has said the current peace in Dagbon in the Northern Region will attract more investors to participate in business activities there.

He commended the king, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, for his effort to sustain the peace of the Dagbon Kingdom and said it was going to yield investor dividends.

Dr. Siaw-Agyepong made the commendation when he led a delegation to pay homage to Ya-Na Abukari II at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi on Monday.

He was accompanied by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed,

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate you first on your ascension to the skin, and second, for your strenuous efforts in bringing peace to the Dagbon Kingdom, a place where investors, some years back, felt jittery to invest,” Dr. Siaw-Adjepong told the Ya-Na, adding “but through your ascension to the skin, you have brought peace and development to Dagbon.”

Pledge

Dr. Siaw-Agyepong, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, promised to support Ya-Na Abukari II in any development initiative that he would embark on for the people of Dagbon.

The Overlord of Dagbon then bestowed the title Sulta Na (Chief of Sanitation) on Dr. Siaw-Agyepong and in accepting the reward, he pledged “my company (Zoomlion) will support to make sure Dagbon and the whole of the Northern Region is always free of filth.”

Opportunity

Besides, he used the opportunity to inform Ya-Na Abukari II of his company’s plans to build solid and liquid waste treatment facilities in the Northern Region as part of efforts to improve sanitation in the region.

He revealed that funds were ready and the two projects when completed would create 125 direct and over 500 indirect jobs respectively.

According to him, Zoomlion, which has gained international attention, started its humble beginnings in the Northern Region, using tricycles to collect and dispose of solid waste, adding that “from humble beginnings, today, Zoomlion is in Togo, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and it has an office in China, Dubai and India.”

Peace

While acknowledging Dr. Siaw-Agyepong for his pivotal role in national development, Ya-Na Abukari II made a passionate call for peace, especially when in few months’ time the country would be going to the polls.

Donation

Later, Dr. Siaw-Agyepong presented 50 bags of rice, 10 gallons of cooking oil, 100 dustbins, Zoomlion branded T-shirts and executive diaries to the Overlord of Dagbon in support of the celebration of this year’s Fire Festival.

He also gave an amount of GH¢10,000 to Ya-Na Abukari II and his family and elders of the Gbewaa Palace.

From Eric Kombat, Yendi