Access Bank Starts Campaign For Kids

Olumide Olatunji, MD, Access Bank Ghana

ACCESS BANK Ghana has unveiled a new promotion targeted at children to improve their financial literacy from an early age.

Riding on the back of the Bank’s kid’s savings account – Early Savers, the campaign, dubbed “Perfect Start” is aimed at fuelling the dreams of young ones while providing a platform to learn, unearth and nurture their creative talents.

According to the bank, this constituted one of Access Bank’s long term goals of promoting financial inclusion amongst specific segments of the market including children under the age of 18.

The “Perfect Start” promo which is an industry first, will run digitally online as part of efforts to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols while creating opportunities for families to have fun and win amazing prizes.

Managing Director of Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji, speaking at the launch of the campaign, mentioned that the bank trusted in helping people achieve their goals and aspirations, even in the face of adversity.

Sector Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank, Yvonne Antonio said, the Perfect Start promo, a digital campaign, was aimed at inculcating the culture of savings and showcasing the talent of children from the ages of 5 to 17, in a fun, educative and interactive way. The promo is also designed to support parents and/or guardians with funds to help realize the dreams of their children or wards, through weekly, monthly and mega cash rewards.”

The promotion will run for a six month period, starting September 1, 2020. It is open to both new and existing customers of Access Bank. To participate, customers will need to operate or open an Early Savers Account for their child or ward. With a minimum deposit of GH¢200 in the new or existing Early Savers Account, customers can participate in the promo and qualify to win weekly and monthly rewards. Some of the amazing prizes on offer to over 1000 customers weekly and monthly include cash rewards worth over GH¢100,000 and other prizes such as PS5, tablets, among others.

“This promo has no element of chance or lottery and rewards are purely based on participation in activities and earning points. “There are a variety of activities that a child can participate in to enhance their financial literacy skills and showcase their talents. These include Access Got Talent – a platform for children to display their talents in a monthly contest to win cash rewards; Financial Literacy Games – a collection of educative and fun games for children to play while winning some rewards as well; Quizzy Sundays – a quiz challenge available on Access Bank’s USSD code *901# for children to participate and win cash rewards; Webinars – a virtual educative forum on financial literacy to help children build a savings culture at an early age; and Friday Jams – a virtual party to entertain your child,” the bank stated.

