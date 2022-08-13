Dampare Punches ‘Fake’ Researchers

IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

THE IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is up in arms against researchers in the country who are fond of labeling the police as the most corrupt institution in the country without any scientific proof.

According to him, such researchers always do a shoddy work and jump into the conclusion by wrongly accusing the Ghana Police Service for no apparent reason.

Dr. Dampare said it is true that there are bad nuts in the Ghana Police Service just like any other human institution, but it is wrong for any researcher to label the police as the most corrupt institution in the state.

According to the IGP, he would continually take on any researcher who would hastily jump into conclusion that the police is the most corrupt institution without any scientific data to support their wild claim.

Dr. Dampare was speaking at a public lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, which was graced by the academia and top police officers.

The academic programme was under the theme: “The Changing of Policing in Ghana: Expectations and the Role of the University Community.”

The IGP indicated that his administration would not hesitate in cracking the whip or weeding out the bad personnel from the service, in order to protect the identity of the Police Service.

He, however, reiterated that he would never accept the wide and general perception that the Police Service is the most corrupt institution in the country without proper proof.

“We never said there are no bad personnel in the Police Service, we have some amongst us but we shall never accept the wrong tag that we are the most corrupt institution in the country,” he vowed.

According to him, “Research reports that the Police Service is the most corrupt institution in the state is unfounded. It is not true.

“But as we reject the erroneous tag, we shall also do our utmost best by dealing with the bad nuts in the service so as to protect our name.”

The IGP said he has plans of implementing policies that would make the police a friend of the public, admitting that the police has lost the trust and respect of the public, so there is more work to be done.

According to him, modern policing demands the collaboration of the police and the public, stressing the need for the public to actively support the police to become better servants to them.

Dr. Dampare, who spoke at length, also highlighted some of the initiatives that he had introduced to make the police better, saying that some of them includes package to ensure proper police retirement, just to mention a few.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi