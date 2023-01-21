Dancehall Musician Killer Sentenced To Death In Cape Coast

A killer of a Cape Coast-based musician, Emmanuel Aikins, known in showbiz as “Unruly Grank” has been sentenced to death by hanging by the Cape Coast High Court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Lodoh.

The convict Bright Ellis, aka Shadow, a 27-year-old artisan was sentenced after he killed the 24-year- old musician through stabbing on February 7, 2021, in a brawl at the Orange Beach Resort in Cape Coast after misunderstanding ensued between them.

Unruly Grank was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cape Coast Hospital after the incident.

Fact of the case presented by police prosecutors explained that a scuffle ensued between fans of Unruly Grank and another dancehall artiste in the Cape Coast over who was more popular.

The two were said to have met at the Cape Coast Castle for a ‘rap battle’ but the event turned bloody and their fans resulted in a fight during which Grank was stabbed.

Ellis sustained a cut on his left hand, subsequently made a report at the police station against the deceased and was issued with medical forms but was later arrested by the police to assist with investigations.

The court heard that Grank, in many social media posts, claimed he was the king of dancehall in Cape Coast and most of his fans also referred to him as such.

A fan, Sadick Highest, reacting to the announcement of the release of ‘Frass pon frass’ album, said: “Face of Cape Coast dancehall …Keep it up ma Gee!”

In one of his posts on Facebook, Unruly Grank said: “If you believe yourself, show your face lemme murder you Kahpun”.

Another Unruly Grank post read: “Plenty talking no dey full basket. I said any challenger?”

An observer with the name Renownmuziks Dotnet also queried, “Will there be a clash for Kahpun and Unruly Grank in Cape Coast? #Higherhieght #Softmetal #reggaedancehall.

By Vincent Kubi