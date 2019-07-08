Daughters Of Glorious Jesus, Bill Asamoah Unveiled As Ambassadors For UN SDGs

From left to right: Bill Asamoah, Nathaniel Ebo Nsarko and Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

Daughters of Glorious Jesus and actor Bill Asamoah have been unveiled as new ambassadors of United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana.

The SDGs are 17 goals that outline the vision for a sustainable world by 2030. The goals and its underlying targets were created and signed by 193 countries at the UN Sustainable Development Summit in 2015.

The goals seek to finish the job that was started by the Millennium Goals which ran from 2000 to 2015 and brought 850,000,000 people out of extreme poverty.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Bill Asamoah have signed a three-year deal with Millennium Promise Alliance to project the goals in Ghana.

They are expected to increase the individual support to ‘Sustainability Champions’ by providing creative input, leading where necessary and taking on specific tasks while promoting the goals through creative campaigning and marketing.

On Wednesday, the Millennium Promise Alliance in Accra officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Bill Asamoah at a ceremony witnessed by Ghanaian media.

The MoU highlighted key areas of the SDGs’ and sustainable measures the ambassadors will be addressing in their campaigns.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nathaniel Ebo Nsarko, Executive Director Millennium Promise Alliance, described the ambassadors as “people of integrity”, hence the decision to choose them for the role.

“Millennium Promise Alliance will be collaborating with ambassadors’ foundations and other agencies to ensure that we go down to the grassroots , market places, schools, lorry stations and community centres to engage young people and everyone in understanding and appreciating SDGs to allow them also participate,” he stated.

In a statement, Daughters of Glorious Jesus expressed their gratitude to Millennium Promise Alliance for choosing them as ambassadors, adding that they are ever ready “to help our motherland Ghana”.

Bill Asamoah also added, “It is an honour that we actors are considered in promoting the SDGs…I am here on behalf of all actors in Ghana because it is not something that we should even be told to do. It’s our collective responsibility help Ghana develop.”

By Francis Addo