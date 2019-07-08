Man Steals Car At Washing Bay

Kwame Wiredu



A 33-YEAR-OLD man, Kwame Wiredu has been arrested after the theft of a taxi cab from a washing bay at Adansi-Asokwa in the Ashanti Region on Friday, June 18, 2019.

The suspect, who is considered to be an opportunist thief, stole the Daewoo Matiz car from a car wash mid-clean, driving off from the yard at top speed.

Fomena District Police Commander, Supt Albert Fii Ochil said Kwame Wiredu, an attendant at the washing bay, took his chance when the driver of the vehicle registered AC 992-19 drove his car to the place for washing.

According to the police chief, the suspect drove 130 kilometres away from the washing bay before he was arrested at Oda in the Eastern Region, having meandered his way through a collapsed bridge between Akim-Oda and Adansi road.

Supt Ochil narrated that Kwame Wiredu had driven pass a police barrier at high speed before a complaint was received over the stolen car.

“We relayed the information to our divisional headquarter at Obuasi, which sent a wireless message to our sister divisions at Konongo, Akim-Oda, Bekwai and Assin Fosu, and about five hours later a message came from Akim-Oda that the taxi had been intercepted.”

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi