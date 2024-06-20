Davido Drags Baby Mama To Court Over Child Custody Battle

Nigerian sensational musician Davido has filed a lawsuit against his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, seeking full custody of their nine-year-old daughter, Imade Aurora Adeleke.

The case, submitted by Davido’s legal team, including prominent attorneys Dr Olaniyi Arije and Okey Barrah, was lodged in the Lagos State High Court on April 17, 2024.

In his petition, Davido outlined multiple reasons for his decision to seek full custody.

He accused Sophia Momodu of exploiting their daughter to gain significant financial advantages from him, alleging that she continually made unreasonable demands and denied reasonable accommodations.

Among the grievances listed, Davido emphasized his diligent fulfilment of parental duties towards Imade.

He claimed to have consistently paid for her education, housing, and other necessities for her well-being.

Despite providing a secure residence and vehicles for Imade’s transportation needs, Davido alleged that Sophia Momodu continued to request substantial financial assistance for rent and vehicle maintenance.

“It is on record that I have been responsible for the payment of all the school fees of my daughter to provide her with the best education possible and to meet all her educational needs without a hitch,” Davido stated. “I have also been providing money for the rent of the apartment where the respondent resides with our daughter. The respondent rejected the offer to stay and live at the above-described secured Oniru apartment, which had been purchased already, but demanded that I continue to pay N5,000,000 annually for a rented facility as my contribution towards my daughter’s accommodation.”

Davido also highlighted that he had purchased a Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle for the use of Sophia Momodu and their daughter, but claimed she complained about its condition without notifying him.

“I provided another vehicle, a Highlander SUV, and in addition, the sum of N5.8m as requested by her for the repair of the Range Rover SUV, making it two vehicles in the custody and use of the respondent and our daughter,” he explained.

He further argued that her requests for nanny fees and overseas trips were unreasonable and not in the child’s best interests. “The respondent is demanding that I should pay the nanny she hired the sum of $800 per month and that the total sum of $19,600 per annum be paid as a lump sum,” Davido added.

In his declaration to the court, Davido voiced considerable worry over Sophia Momodu’s alleged inappropriate behaviour, which he said caused him severe emotional anguish. Despite his efforts to meet Imade’s needs, Davido claimed that Sophia Momodu’s persistent demands were designed to frustrate him.

The case has sparked widespread attention, with many watching closely as the court deliberates over the contentious custody battle.