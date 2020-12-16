Deadline For Online Scholarship Application Extended

Kingsly Agyemang

The Ghana Scholarships Secretariat has announced an extension of the deadline for online scholarship application.

In a statement dated December 16, 2020, the Secretariat said “based on delays in issuance of admission letters for the 2020 WASSCE graduates, the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat in consultation with the Ministry of Education, has decided to extend the deadline for the online scholarship application to 27th December, 2020.”

According to the statement, “the decision is to allow more applicants apply for sponsorship opportunity for their local tertiary education.”

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue