Go To Court • Pastors Tell Mahama

Prophet Owusu Bempah and Prophet Salifu Amoako

Head Pastor of Alive Chapel International, Elisha Salifu Amoako, has advised members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to seek redress at the Supreme Court if they have issues with the December 7 elections and stop inciting the youth.

He said the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Ms. Jean Mensa, who is the Returning Officer of the 2020 Presidential Election has declared President Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect. The NDC can contest the result if they have the needed evidence.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on how the Christian community can rescue the country from violence, Prophet Amoako stated such disagreements can be resolved by the Supreme Court.

According to him, the hard work of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has been appreciated by Ghanaians; his flagship policies like the Free SHS, One District One Factory, One Ambulance One Constituency, securing him a second term in office.

“We the prophetic council congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo for his new appointment as President-elect of Ghana and seek for God’s unconditional blessing and good health to rule the country,” he said.

Reverend Owusu Bempah, Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, admonished the youth to be vigilant and refuse any offer from a political party to be violent, adding “the youth cannot be used as an instrument to cause harm to this country.”

Reverend Owusu Bempah later lauded the effort of the EC and the security services for ensuring peaceful elections.

Owusu Bempah refuted the allegation that he is a “Political Prophet”, adding that a nation without a prophet can’t prosper.

“We the prophets need to speak about political issues because we are governed by politicians in this country and God foresees all their activities. The prophets are the mediators,” he said.

He later entreated the security services to intensify their night patrols and tighten the country’s border areas from any unforeseen eventuality. These are revelations he said came from God.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke