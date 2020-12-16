NPP Makes Historic Win In Tolon

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Tolon Constituency, has retained the Tolon Constituency seat for the NPP albeit with an increased margin since 1992. He polled 31,429 votes to beat his main contender Mr. Yussif Adam of the NDC who had 22,145 votes.

In the 2016 elections, Mr. Wahabu Suhuyini Wumbei won the seat with 21,782 votes for the NPP.

Mr. Wahabu Suhuyini first won the seat for the NPP in the 2012 elections. He polled 18,113 votes to beat Mr. Abdul- Razak Umar of the NDC who got 15,699 of the votes.

The presidential election result was also impressive as President Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP polled 29,407 votes to outperform John Dramani Mahama of the NDC who got 23,138 votes.

The result of both the parliamentary and presidential votes in the constituency is due to the dedication and utmost commitment exhibited by Alhaji Habib Iddrisu during the campaign rounds.

He had centred his campaign on development and provided various forms of development and support to all communities in the Tolon Constituency before December 7.

Some of the things done in the constituency include rural electrification, building of schools, support to women and farmers and provision of water in some communities, and jobs and scholarships for many.

It is believed that Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, as an MP, will continue to do his best for the constituency in order to consolidate the gains made in this year’s election.

It must be explained that the parliamentary vote difference was moved from 1,057 in 2016 to 9,284 in 2020. The presidential difference has also moved from 325 in 2016 to 6,269 in 2020.