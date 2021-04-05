Decentralize Educational System – Okyehene Tells Government

THE Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin is calling for decentralization of Ghana’s educational system to help improve the quality.

According to the Overload of the Akyem – Abuakwa, the lack of decentralization has denied many educational institutions the right to make decisions that will better the lots of students.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin noted that the lack of decentralization has caused a lot of students to fail in their final year examination, leaving the teachers with impunity.

The Okyenhene made this assertion when the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong paid a courtesy call on him at the Ofori Panin Fie, Kyebi, the Municipal capital of the Abuakwa South.

Addressing the issue, he said “As a teacher, if the majority of your students fail exams, you need to end your teaching career. How can a teacher say all my students have failed an exam? That means the teacher is not well qualified. With this, we need to own our schools. We need to decentralize our school system.”

“The Ghana of 1957 cannot be the Ghana of 2019, the Ghana where Dr Kwame Nkrumah had a centralized government. It cannot hold because our population has increased and the same applies to our educational system for instance how can someone sits in Accra and controls schools in Bolga,” Okyenhene asked.

“No one can be corrupt if the system is decentralized because we will have the best-qualified teachers teaching our children and they will all pass well because if they don’t, the teacher in that town will be out of a job,” he added.

The Okyenhene also questioned why successive governments have failed in the decentralization process which according to him will bring development and open up the country for investors.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, however, advised the minister, Seth Acheampong to bring reforms to the Region as he is now coming to serve them.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kyebi