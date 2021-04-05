Over 80 mammals washed ashore in Axim

Some mammals considered to be melon-headed whales have been washed ashore in Axim, Western Region.

The mammals believed to be numbering more than 80 were found on Sunday, April 4, 2021

at the Axim-Bewire beach in the Nzema East Municipality.

The Western Regional Acting Director of the Fisheries Commission, Alhassan Arafat Salifu, told the media he was unable to tell why the fishes were washed ashore.

Most of the dishes washed ashore were dead.

Others were found alive and the Fisheries Director says “We are now counting to know the actual numbers that were washed ashore since they are in different parts of the beach. Some are still struggling to breathe and some are dead.”

Residents in the area are said to have taken several of the dead mammals probably for consumption.

The Fisheries Director says investigations would be conducted into the matter, saying

“This is the information we have also picked up, but we don’t know where those who picked some of the mammals have taken them to. So until we are able to do further investigation, we will not know where they have been taken to.”

By Melvin Tarlue