Demo Hits GWCL Over Water Crisis

Residents of Dakpema, a suburb of the Tamale metropolis, have demonstrated against the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

Holding plakcards with for red arm bands hit the streets to register their displeasure over the lack of access to potable water.

According to them, since December last year, there has not been water flowing in the area.

This according to residents, has forced them to spend huge sums of money in buying water from tankers.

The lack of potable water they assert, was also causing the spread of communicable diseases.

Some residents who spoke to DGN Online, lamented greatly about the lack of potable water.

They indicated that the various communities had to depend on a dam which have finally dried up.

Most businesses which depended on water for their day to day activities have had to close down as a result.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale