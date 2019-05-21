Kwasi Appiah Names 29 Players For Pre-AFCON Camping in Dubai

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah has named a blend of youthful and experienced players for a Pre-AFCON camping in Dubai next month.

Three U-23 players were handed call ups as Azam FC shot-stopper Razak Abalora also earned his first call up into the senior national team.

Conspicuously missing from the list is in-form St. Gallen midfielder Majeed Ashmeru who has stolen the headlines in Switzerland recently.

Johnathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, Kwadwo Asamoah and Ebenezer Ofori staged a return while youngster Samuel Owusu also earned his first call up.

The team will move to Dubai in the first week of June to start a three-weeks camping ahead of the tournament which starts on 21st June.

Below is the full list:

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Felix Annan

Razak Abalora

Defenders

Kassim Nuhu

Jonathan Mensah

Musah Nuhu

Joseph Aidoo

Mohammed Alhassan

Lumor Agbeyenu

Harrison Afful

Baba Rahman

Andy Yiadom

Midfielders

Kwadwo Asamoah

Thomas Partey

Andre Ayew

Afriyie Acquah

Mubarak Wakaso

Ebenezer Ofori

Yaw Yeboah

Abdul Fatawu Safiu

Christian Atsu

Thomas Agyepong

Samuel Owusu

Strikers

Emmanuel Boateng

Jordan Ayew

Majeed Waris

Caleb Ekuban

Kwabena Owusu

