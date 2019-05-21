Kwasi Appiah Names 29 Players For Pre-AFCON Camping in Dubai

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah has named a blend of youthful and experienced players for a Pre-AFCON camping in Dubai next month.
Three U-23 players were handed call ups as Azam FC shot-stopper Razak Abalora also earned his first call up into the senior national team.
Conspicuously missing from the list is in-form St. Gallen midfielder Majeed Ashmeru who has stolen the headlines in Switzerland recently.
Johnathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, Kwadwo Asamoah and Ebenezer Ofori staged a return while youngster Samuel Owusu also earned his first call up.
The team will move to Dubai in the first week of June to start a three-weeks camping ahead of the tournament which starts on 21st June.
Below is the full list:
Goalkeepers
Richard Ofori
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Felix Annan
Razak Abalora
Defenders
Kassim Nuhu
Jonathan Mensah
Musah Nuhu
Joseph Aidoo
Mohammed Alhassan
Lumor Agbeyenu
Harrison Afful
Baba Rahman
Andy Yiadom
Midfielders
Kwadwo Asamoah
Thomas Partey
Andre Ayew
Afriyie Acquah
Mubarak Wakaso
Ebenezer Ofori
Yaw Yeboah
Abdul Fatawu Safiu
Christian Atsu
Thomas Agyepong
Samuel Owusu
Strikers
Emmanuel Boateng
Jordan Ayew
Majeed Waris
Caleb Ekuban
Kwabena Owusu
–Ghanasoccernet