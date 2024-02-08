Demolition Underway For Adenta-Oyibi Road Construction

The Government has begun a demolition exercise from the Adenta Barrier – Oyibi stretch to pave the way for the construction works for the redevelopment of the 22km Adenta-Dodowa road in the Greater Accra.

Early Thursday morning, a set of bulldozers were spotted on the Adenta Barrier stretch to Oyibi demolition the structures of the squatters who failed to pack off after the Ghana Highway Authority gave them a deadline to remove their structures.

The squatters were seen packing off their items from shops and loading them into trucks as some were stranded and weeping.

On the 30km Kasoa-Winneba stretch, there will be interchanges/flyovers at Budumburam, Akoti, Sabato, and Winneba Junctions as well as the Adenta-Dodowa road, there will also be interchanges/flyovers at major intersections.

The Kasoa-Budumburam road will be undertaken by NagFairmont Limited while the Adenta-Dodowa will be constructed by Oswal Investments Ltd.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah on in last year handed over the sites to contractors to commence the work.

The Minister announced that the roads will be reconstructed into a 2-lane dual carriageway with service lanes, interchanges, and overpasses.

He said the contractors have been tasked to mobilize to the site to start clearing and other preparation activities to enable full work to begin in January 2024.

NPP Road Achievements

Meanwhile, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government since 2017 as part road construction has undertaken massive road constructions across the country than any of the previous governments.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta speaking on the floor of Parliament last year during the budget presentation, explained that the Government will begin the formalization of the agreements with the Mining companies and mining-related industries to fund and commence the rehabilitation of Roads in the Mining Enclaves in 2024.

According to him, the Government infrastructure programme will also be anchored on strong private-sector collaboration and will further continue to pursue the Mining Sector roads rehabilitation projects to improve the road network in mining communities.

He indicated that some of the selected communities include Takoradi- Agona Nkwanta, Tarkwa Dualisation and Tarkwa Township, Prestea Bogoso and Bogoso Township, Dunkwa-Obuasi, Obuasi Township, Ahwia Nkwanta, Manso Nkran, and Konongo.

‘’Mr. Speaker, to promote trade and transit from the Tema Port, the capacity of the Tema Hospital Road will be improved under PPP arrangements. Accordingly, the Government has developed a deed of transfer to be executed,’’ he noted

He also noted that some of the ongoing projects are at various stages of completion: Kumasi Lake Road and Drainage Extension project is completed; reconstruction of Bechem-Techimantia-Akomadan road – is 71per cent complete; and Construction of the Flyover on the Accra-Tema Motorway from the Flowerpot roundabout – is 60per cent complete which is the Phase 2 of the Tema Motorway Roundabout (including the construction of the 3rd tier of the interchange).

Ken Ofori-Atta added that the construction of 4 major by-passes at Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi, and Konongo along the Accra-Kumasi Highway commenced in 2023 and is at various stages of completion.

He continued that the reconstruction of Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa road – is 44per centt complete, the dualization of Ho Main Roads (Sokode-Gborgame-Civic Centre) and Traffic Management Works (10.5km) – 100per cent as well as some selected roads in Sekondi and Takoradi Phase 1 which is 28per cent completed.

He added that the dualization of Nsawam-Ofankor road (including widening the road to 10–lanes with 6–lane expressway and– 4 lane service road with interchanges at Amasaman, Pobiman, Medie, and Nsawam Junction) – is 30per cent completed; and construction of a 4-tier interchange at Suame in the Ashanti Region- has commenced.

He said ‘’the following projects under the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) with Sinohydro Corporation Limited have been completed: Tamale Interchange Project (100 percent); Western Region and Cape Coast Inner City Roads- 32.19km (100 percent); Construction of Hohoe-Jasikan–Dodi-Pepesu – 66.4km (100 percent); Upgrading of Selected Feeder Roads in Ashanti and Western Regions – 68km (100 percent); Sunyani Inner City Roads (39km) – 81 percent completed; Construction of Sunyani and Berekum Inner City Roads (39km) – 81per cent complete; and PTC roundabout interchange project, Takoradi – 80per cent complete’’.

He further underscored that ‘’In addition, the preparation for the reconstruction of the Accra-Tema Motorway under the Road Sector’s Public Private Partnerships (PPP) with GIIF is on course. The Concession Agreement and draft Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement have been approved by the Cabinet and will be submitted to Parliament for approval shortly’’.

-BY Daniel Bampoe