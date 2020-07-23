Deportations Of Ghanaians From US ‘Deferred’

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The issuance of Emergency Travel Certificates to Ghanaians facing deportation from the United States has been put on hold until the borders are open and international flights resume.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, disclosed this when she responded to a question from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu.

Mr. Ablakwa had asked the minister in Parliament about the terms of the agreement reached with the US, leading to the lifting of Visa restrictions and how many Ghanaians are to be removed from the USA.

Responding, the minister recounted that during the period of the sanctions, 125 Ghanaians who had been ordered to be removed from the US were deported.

“Currently, interviews for persons cited for deportation are ongoing as agreed between the two sides,” she said.

“However, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the issuance of Emergency Travel Certificates to facilitate their removal has been deferred until borders are reopened,” the minister said.

She added that “it should be noted that both sides put in place modalities intended to facilitate and ensure that a procedure was followed in the identification and issuance of the appropriate travel documents in accordance with Ghana’s obligations under international protocols. It is important to state that whenever there was the need for specific interventions on humanitarian grounds, health or family, that was done by engaging the relevant US authorities.”

By Melvin Tarlue