Depot Tennis Club Wins Jamrock Independence Day Tournament

Depot Tennis Club celebrating their victory

The Depot Tennis Club (TDC), Tesano, has beaten Regional Maritime University Tennis Club (RMU) in the finals of the Jamrock Independence Day Tennis Tournament held at the VRA Club House in Akosombo.

Depot Tennis Club made it to the final after beating TDC Tennis Club from Tema in the semifinal while RMU Tennis Club also beat Ho Tennis Club in their semifinal encounter.

The finals saw Depot tennis club pulling a dramatic comeback from 3:0 down to win the match 4:3.

The final game, a mixed doubles saw Frank Quartey and Eugenia Asigri of Depot Tennis Club beat Jacob Amoako and Tina Tagoe of RMU Tennis Club in a grueling tie breaker to secure victory for Depot Tennis Club.

In the battle for the third position, Ho Tennis Club beat TDC Tennis Club in a crunch mixed doubles final while Precious Nunana Okoh and Desmond Ntim beat Isaac and Helena Hammond of TDC Tennis Club to secure the third position.

The CEO of Jamrock Bar And Event Centre, Patrick Kwabena Addo, expressed his excitement at the level of participation and competitiveness displayed by all the clubs that took part in the tournament.

He assured clubs of a more exciting tournaments with exciting prices ahead. He acknowledged all the sponsors for their support in organizing an exciting tournament.

Depot Tennis Club took home a trophy, a cash prize and the bragging rights.

Chairman of the Club, Bilal Bin Hassan, expressed his gratitude to God and also thanked the leadership and entire membership of the club for their hard work and dedication.