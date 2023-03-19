Ada Boat Disaster Operator Arrested…5 Confirmed Dead

The operator who was in charge of the capsized canoe at Azizakpe, an island community on the Volta River has been picked up by police over the deadly voyage.

Gabriel Ajigodi was arrested by the Ada Foah Police to assist with investigations to unravel the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

Reports indicate that the operator overloaded the canoe putting all passengers in danger.

At least five persons have been confirmed dead while several others are missing after the boat which was carrying mourners from Azizanya to Azizakpe capsized on the Volta Lake.

According to the Assembly Member of Azizakpe Electoral Area, Daniel Adzakpa the disaster struck because the canoe was overloaded.

He explained that the canoe, which was supposed to carry 25 passengers, surprisingly had over 60 people onboard.

Some of the survivors narrated that they alerted the operator about the overload and pleaded with him to return them to their boarding point at Azizanya but he refused.

The disaster, however, occurred mid-journey almost at their destination as the victims including children rusheed to one end of the canoe thereby exerting pressure on that side leading to the accident.

Mary Donuki who lost her one-and-half-year old baby blamed the operator for the disaster, calling for his prosecution as all of them were without life jackets.

Meanwhile, a search party is still ongoing to locate more survivors.

By Vincent Kubi