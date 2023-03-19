Duffuor Sympathizes With Kejetia Market Traders

A flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has called on the government to immediately provide the needed support for the traders affected by last fire at the Kejetia market in Kumasi.

The former Finance Minister commiserated with the traders who were affected by the fire outbreak at the Kejetia Central Market in a statement issued on Saturday.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Dr Duffuor described the incident as very unfortunate one.

He further called on Mayor of Kumasi and the management of the market to take all necessary steps to protect lives and properties.

Dr. Duffour recalled his connection with the Kejetia Market project as one of the last projects, he worked on during the administration of the Late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.

“The Kejetia Market is very dear to my heart because it is one of the last projects, | worked on under the Late Prof Mills,” Dr Duffuor said.

By Vincent Kubi