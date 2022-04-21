Desist From Selling Under The Interchange- Tamale Mayor

The Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Sule Salifu , has appealed to traders in the central business district of Tamale to desist from selling under the newly constructed Tamale interchange.

According to the Mayor, doing business under the interchange is life-threatening to the traders.

“We will all agree that under the interchange is not suitable for the conduct of business activities and so I am appealing to business people to desist from engaging in their business activities under the interchange and allow the interchange to play the role for which it was constructed.”

The Mayor of Tamale made this known at a stakeholders meeting with Traders, GPRTU, MTTD, Road Safety Commission among others to find ways of ensuring that the interchange is not wrongfully used by residents which will be a danger to their lives.

“We think that engaging stakeholders is much more result-oriented than using force but I can assure you that the assembly and its partners will not hesitate to use the law enforcement agencies to get the place sanitized.”

He called on stakeholders to comply with the resolutions of the stakeholders meeting to avoid any confrontation with any law enforcement agency when they start to apply the law.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting , the Northern Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Chief Superintendent Mahmud Yussif, said selling on the road, packing on the highway is against the road traffic regulations and causing danger to other road users.

He said offenders of road traffic regulations can be fined ranging between 25-50 penalty unit or imprisonment for about 3 months.

The MTTD Commander noted that they would continue to engage and educate road users before they will move to the next stage which is enforcing the law.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale