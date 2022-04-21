I Have Not Been Involved In Any Accident- Van Vicker

Van Vicker

Actor, Van Vicker has debunked allegations that he was involved in a gory accident.

In a video making the rounds on social media, he allegedly died in the accident.

The video showed accident cars with edited photos of the actor announcing he is dead.

But Van in an Instagram post said that he was not involved in an accident, not to talk of death.

He wrote: “I would habitually overlook yet another ‘death video’ of me made by insensitive people; however, this particular one is making sensational circulation hence my post.

“I am well by HIS GRACE. I have not been involved in any accident, and neither am I dead. Perish the thought.

“There has to be a way to disallow such lunacies, faux news, sensationalism and or impassivity via social media.

“Millions of people around the globe experience some form of trauma whilst watching these videos.

“Social media is such an excellent tool but yet…”

Van’s death rumour has come less than a week after that of John Dumelo who also came out to deny it.