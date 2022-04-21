Suspected Armed Robbers Attack NPP Loyal Ladies Boss

The Deputy Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (MPP) and Leader of NPP Loyal Ladies, Perpetual Lomokie Akwada and her daughter have been attacked by suspected armed robbers, DGN Online can report.

Her home was raided by the suspected criminals wielding guns and knives last night when they were fast asleep but woke up to meet them.

The criminals reportedly entered through the kitchen after cutting off the burglar proof in the window to get ingress.

They made away with properties, personal effects and unspecified amount of money including perfumes.

Some videos sighted by DGN online revealed how the criminals ransacked her bedroom, washrooms and livingroom.

“I tried to pull my daughter so we can escaped by locking the door but one of them appeared on us from nowhere with a gun and knife pointing at us, asking me to choose either me or my daughter who want to die first. The armed robbers thereby asked us to face the wall and we complied,” she narrated on one of the videos.

Perpetual Akwada raised the alarm this dawn via Facebook, calling on the police to come to her aid.

Meanwhile, the police have reportedly taken over the case as investigators have visited the crime scene to come commence investigations.

By Vincent Kubi