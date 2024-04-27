Diana Asamoah Causes Arrest of Pastor Over GH₵4K MoMo Theft

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has taken decisive action against a pastor who allegedly stole GH₵4,000 from her mobile money wallet, leading to his arrest.

Diana however credited Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitalization initiatives for facilitating the process that enabled her to save her money and bring the perpetrator to justice.

In a video shared on social media, she revealed the shocking betrayal by the pastor who was her assistant pastor.

He was responsible for translating her preaching into English and assisting her in various capacities.

She expressed dismay over the repeated offences, stating, “He usually goes on his knees to beg and I forgive him.”

Asamoah attributed the successful resolution of the theft to advancements in digital technology, particularly highlighting the role of Vice President Bawumia’s digitalization drive.

“By the grace of the Holy Spirit and digital Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, now everything is simple because of digitalization,” she remarked.

According to Asamoah, the pastor confessed to stealing her secret code while she conducted a transaction, subsequently transferring GH₵4,000 with intentions to indulge in personal pleasures, including spending on women.

A portion of the video showed the suspect, identified as Reverend Kwame Asante, in handcuffs at the Tesano Police Station, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Asamoah expressed concern for her safety, indicating that failure to act could have potentially dire consequences.

“He knows my house, if I don’t cause his arrest he might end up contacting assassins to kill me. Such a thief,” she asserted in the background of the video.