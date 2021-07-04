Diana Hamilton, CSP Kofi Sarpong, Thrill Tarkwa Residents At Duker’s Thanksgiving Service

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency and Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has organized a Thanksgiving service, with electrifying performances from some of Ghana’s finest gospel artists.

The inter-denominational Thanksgiving Service saw reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste Of The Year, Diana Hamilton, CSP Kofi Sarpong, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, and Great Ampong, thrilling Tarkwa residents to some of the best gospel songs.

Mrs. Hamilton performed her award-winning “Adom” to the over one thousand guests inside the auditorium of the University of Mines and Technology.

The spirit-filled ceremony had in attendance traditional leaders, the Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, CEO of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) Hon. Stephen Asomah Boateng, and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Prof. Patrick Agbsinyale.

Residents attended the ceremony in their numbers and the sterling performances from the gospel artists met their expectations amidst cheers, yells, chants, and jeers.

Hon. Duker seized the opportunity to give thanks to God for his victory and that of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2020 elections.

He assured his constituents that he will do his best to advance the development of Tarkwa and its environs.