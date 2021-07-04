KiDi To Thrill Music Lovers At Live Konnect

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, KiDi, will take his turn at the Live Konnect event come July 29, 2021.

Live Konnect is a platform which brings celebrities together on a monthly basis for networking and performances.

KiDi is scheduled to perform to a Live band during the event on July 29.

The event is billed to take place at Coco Vanilla, East Legon from 7:00pm.

Last month, another Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Mr. Drew performed to the admiration of several music fans at the Live Konnect.

Live Konnect is an initiative of talented Ghanaian

Disc Jockey, DJ Mensah, who is poised to continuously rally celebrities for the event.

https://egotickets.com/events/live-with-KiDi