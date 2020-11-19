Diana Hamilton, Others For MTN Stands In Worship Concert

Diana Hamilton

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Hamilton, known for her hit song Mo Ne Yo, is billed to perform alongside some selected gospel icons at this year’s edition of the annual gospel concert dubbed ‘MTN Stands In Worship’.

Diana Hamilton, whose passion for praise and worship has seen her perform on a number of local and international platforms, is expected to perform all her hit songs on stage.

The concert, which is being organised by MTN, will be held this Saturday, November 21, at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, La – Accra.

Touted as the biggest national worship event, the much hyped event promises to be exciting and full of worship as Diana Hamilton will be joined by award-winning gospel icons such as Joe Mettle, Celestine Donkor, MOG and a host of others who will showcase their powerful and alluring voices to the satisfaction of the audience.

It is being organised to seek the face of the Lord towards free and fair elections this year and also to entertain gospel music fans, as well as MTN subscribers in Ghana, and to thank God for the mercies and kindness He continues to shower on Ghana.

The MTN Ghana Stands In Worship concert is expected to bring together Christians and gospel music lovers on one platform to worship and praise God, as well as interact will all the artistes billed for the event.

The organisers have promised gospel music fans lots of surprises on the night, adding that the presence of God will definitely be felt at the concert, come Saturday.

The MTN Stands In Worship has grown and become one of the most sought-after events in MTN’s calendar, and it has in the past featured renowned gospel artistes such as Donnie McClurkin, William McDowell, Sinach, Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey, Patrick Duncan, Joe Mettle, Elder Mireku, amongst others.

By George Clifford Owusu