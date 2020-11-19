MTN Golf Hits Celebrity

The late Jacob Plange- Rhule
Action returns to the Celebrity Golf Club, Sakumono, this Saturday, after a long absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
And according to MTN, organizers of the golf fiesta, all is set by way of preparations and logistics for the competition.
The 18-hole contested competition is in honour of the late Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule, a former MTN Board Member
The competition, which will draw 100 golfers from across the country, is also to celebrate the memory of the avid golfer who was a member of the Sakumono-based Club.
Indications are that he died from Covid-19 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra last April at age 62.
At stake are special prizes and MTN souvenirs for golfers who will excel.
Mr. Plange-Rhule was a Ghanaian physician, academic and Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons from October 2015 until his death in 2020.
At the time of his death, Professor Plange-Rhule was the Head of the Department of Physiology of the School of Medical Sciences in Kumasi, Ghana.
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum