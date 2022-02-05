Diana Hamilton, Others To Perform At GMA-USA 2022

Diana Hamilton

Celebrated award-winning gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton will be storming the USA on August 2o to perform at the main event of this year’s edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) at the Lincoln Theater.

The event, according to the organisers, will bring together the best of local and international artistes on one platform to celebrate Ghanaian music with music industry stakeholders as well as music fans.

It is expected to be attended by a large number of music stakeholders, music fans, artiste managers, journalists, among others.

Diana Hamilton, who won Artiste of the Year at last year’s edition of the event, will share the stage with some selected acts which include Empress Gifty to thrill music fans.

She will also be treating her fans and gospel music lovers to a repertoire of some of her famous hits songs such as ‘Ensi Wo Yie’, ‘Osoro Be Kasa’, ‘Mo Ni Yo’, ‘I Believe’, ‘Lord Of Hosts’ among others.

Nominees for this year ceremony will be announced on April 16, 2022 at the Grand Roosevelt Ballroom at 2 Hudson Street Yonkers, New York, USA.

The CEO of GMA-USA, Dennis Boafo also known as Don D said “it is our aim to project Ghanaian artistes to the world, especially in the United States, hence the reason we are featuring these artistes at this year’s event.”

The event is designed to celebrate and honour Ghanaian music stakeholders in and outside the country who have contributed immensely towards the progress of the Ghanaian music industry.

Some of the winners at last year’s event are Mr Drew for New Artiste of the Year, and MOGmusic was named Male Vocalist of the Year. Celestine Donkor took home the Female Vocalist of the Year award.

Adina and Stonebwoy won the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year and Reggae/Danceall Artiste of the Year awards respectively, while Keche won Hiplife Song of the Year with ‘No Dulling’ and Group of the Year.

Kofi Kinaata and Amerado bagged the Highlife Song of the Year and Hiphop/Hiplife Song of the Year awards respectively, while KiDi emerged as the winner in the Afrobeat/Afropop Song of the Year and Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year categories among others.

By George Clifford Owusu