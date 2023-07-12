Diana Hamilton Releases ‘Say Amen’

Diana Hamilton

UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, has dropped her much awaited new track, ‘Say Amen’.

The song was produced by gifted sound engineer Samsney and mastered at the K Mens studio in Germany.

In the song, Diana Hamilton encourages listeners to walk by faith in their connection with God by highlighting the significance of confessions and the passage from Job 22:28 that states that everything we declare and pronounce by faith will be established.

Her hopes are that the song will inspire others, form their hearts, enlighten their minds, and increase their faith in the Lord and the Holy Spirit.

The management company of the singer, 1615 Media, revealed that they are quite enthusiastic about her most recent hit.

The faith-inspiring song is complemented by a fast-paced video that Mcwillies of Flashbak Media shot and directed.

On all major music streaming services, ‘Say Amen’, which guides listeners through their daily walk with God, is now accessible for listening and buying.

Diana Hamilton is credited with a number of successful songs, including ‘Fresh Oil’, ‘Eye Woa’, ‘It’s All About You’, and ‘Most High God’. Her soul-stirring music and stage presence have captured the hearts of many music enthusiasts in the country.