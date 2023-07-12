King Vudumane Wows Crowd @ Davido’s ‘Timeless Tour’

King Vudumane

Ghana’s Afropiano star, Vudumane, last Saturday delivered a superb performance at Davido’s ‘Timeless’ world tour which took place in Chicago, in the United States of America (USA).

In front of tens of thousands of spectators at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Vudumane performed a magnificent show that delighted the audience.

On the night, Vudumane’s delivery was exceptional. He treated the ecstatic spectators to some dancing routines on stage, which was quite a spectacle. He also fulfilled the expectations of his followers in the music industry.

He rushed the stage with so much intensity that he eventually gave part of it to the audience, who cheered and danced to every song he played.

He played a number of his hit songs, including ‘Oh No’ and ‘I’m On My Way’.

Without a question, Vudumane’s performance was the night’s high point, with the audience dancing and singing along to his tunes.

King Vudumane is well-known in the music industry. He has worked with some of the biggest names in African music, including Zlatan and Davido, and his music is a blend of hip-hop, Amapiano, and Afrobeats.

On July 13, 15, and 18, respectively, King Vudumane is scheduled to play at the upcoming ‘Timeless’ tour stops in Canada, Boston, and Atlanta.

Fans of King Vudumane and Davido will undoubtedly have some exciting nights.