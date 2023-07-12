Stars Ready For ‘Ghana Party In The Park’

Medikal

Top Ghanaian music performers like Samini, Medikal, R2Bees, and VVIP are ready to dazzle fans at an event dubbed ‘Ghana Party in the Park’ (GPITP).

The event will take place this Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Trent Park, Cockfosters Road, in London.

Over 8,000 people from the UK, Europe, US, and the Caribbean are expected to attend.

Along with Samini and other performers, Mr. Drew, Cina Soul, Quamina MP, and Lasmid are all scheduled to perform.

BEATWAVES gathered that the rich experiences of all the stars, coupled with their uncountable hits, made them the perfect choice for the event.

Additionally, it is a day of family fun that gives millions of Africans the opportunity to network and promote the rich culture of Ghana to the rest of the globe.

The event’s main objective is to promote Ghanaian music, food, art, and fashion.

On July 13–14, 2023, at the Canary Wharf Hotel in London, the organisers will host ‘Expo Ghana’, a two-day gathering for businesses from Ghana and the UK to network and explore potential partnerships and synergies.

It is anticipated that more than a thousand members of the business community from Ghana and the UK would attend.

Sarkodie, Mr. Drew, KiDi, Yaw Tog, Amerado, S3fa, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Flick, Camidoh, Kwabena Kwabena, and D-Black were among the artistes who performed at earlier iterations.

By George Clifford Owusu