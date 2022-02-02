Diana Hamilton Visits 2022 Mass Wedding Couples

Diana Hamilton

Award-winning gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, has paid a surprise visit to the 2022 mass wedding couples during their counseling session at the premises of Happy FM located at Asylum Down in Accra.

The reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year during interaction with the couples commended the Global Media Alliance, operator of Happy FM for putting in place an initiative to render assistance to couples planning their marriages.

“God bless Happy FM for presenting this opportunity to Ghanaians. It is important that people realise to submit the marriage before God and seek his blessings,” she said.

She indicated that marriages brought before God do not only receive His blessings but the blessings of an entire generation.

The gospel artiste, who is credited with a number of awards, believes that the couples of the 2022 Happy Mass Wedding will be rewarded by the Lord since they thought to bring their union into the house of the Lord.

“Without the blessings of the Lord, I believe most marriages won’t stand the test of the time. Everything brought before God is magnified and as such, the marriages will feed into the guidance and the blessings of God. After the five loafs of bread and two fishes were brought before Jesus, he prayed on it and blessed it. That was how he was able to feed a lot. He fed 5,000 people with blessings. So as couples, we should never underestimate the magnitude of God’s blessings,” she added.

Despite the challenges associated with marriages, the gospel artiste inspired the couples to stand up to the task and always seek the face of God.

The Happy FM Mass Wedding held every year (February 14) caters for all the wedding expenses for would-be couples who do not have the financial means for a wedding.

It is organised free of charge for registered couples who are already engaged traditionally, indicating their commitment and willingness to fulfil their dream of taking a step further in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The annual event is a social investment initiative by Happy FM to bring relief to couples who dream of having a white wedding but do not have the means to do so.