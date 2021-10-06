Diplomacy NGO Lauds Otumfuo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Africa Centre for Security and Diplomacy has commended Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for pleading with government to allow other entities which engaged in a legal wrangling with it to also partake in the mining of the bauxite in the Nyindim part of his Kingdom.

A delegation from the Rocksure Mining Company recently paid a courtesy call on the King at the Manhyia Palace during which the King made the plea.

In a statement, the Executive Director of the Centre, Lt Col AmbassadorUmar SandaAhmed(rtd) pointed out that “the call by the King was a laudable one,” adding that“this move would also ensure peace and consequently open up the area for national development.” The centre,the statement went on, “is elated that this call is being made at a time the President is bent on bringing all handson deck to move the development of the country forward.”

TheExtor Cubic group recalled “had shown resilience in their earlier stand to start the mining of the mineral which would reduce unemployment among the youth. The Asantehene by this call has played the role of the biblical King Solomon.”

The political mandate of the President,according to the Centre, would be used to better the lot of all Ghanaians without taking into consideration partisan interests or ethnicity. The centre expressed absolute confidence in the listening ear of the President, asking that the Asantehene’s call be given a positive response.

The implication of the King’s call is an indication that “our traditional authorities have relevance in the socio-economic development of the nation and need to be accorded all the respect they deserve.”