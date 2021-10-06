North East NPP Holds Delegates Conference

The annual delegates’ conference of the North East Regional branch of the New Patriotic (NPP) on Monday brought together hundreds of supporters and delegates to look ahead at opportunities for growth of the party.

The event, which was held in Nalerigu, the regional capital, was attended by some members of the National Executive Committee, including the General Secretary, John Boadu.

Also present were National First Vice Chairperson, Rita Asobayire; National Third Vice Chairman, Omari Wadie; National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye; Deputy National Youth Organizer, Joseph Kwayaja; Deputy National Communications Director, Nana Yaw Preko; Deputy National Communications Director, Kamal Deen Abdulai; and National Treasurer, Abankwa Yeboah.

The executives of the six constituencies namely Nalerigu/Gambaga, Walewale, Bunkrugu, Yagba/Kubore, Nyonyo and Chereponi as well as the Members of Parliament (MPs) attended the conference.

Also in attendance were some government appointees from the region, including the North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria; the Deputy Gender Minister, Hajia Lariba Abudu; the Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif; and the Director of Economic Analysis at the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Kabiru Mahama.

The conference was also graced by Fred Oware, who represented the Office of the Vice President.

The NPP General Secretary, John Boadu used the opportunity to express appreciation to the people of the region for voting massively for the party in the last election, helping the NPP to win four out of the six parliamentary seats.

According to him, the NPP won in both the presidential and parliamentary elections, intimating that this was partly attributed to the good works of the Akufo-Addo government in the region.

He also praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as the Regional NPP Chairman, Nurudeen Fuseini Nuru and his team for their untiring efforts that helped to deliver the needed votes for the NPP.

The conference approved the Statement of Accounts of the party in the region.

By Ernest Kofi Adu