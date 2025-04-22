Disregard Fake Quotes From Oquaye Report

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has denied that portions of the Mike Oquaye Report has been released to the public.

His reaction follows recent allegations of so-called portions of the Prof. Mike Oquaye Report being released via social media.

In a swift reaction, he said that “I wish to state emphatically that the NPP has not disclosed nor released any portion of the Prof. Oquaye’s Committee Report to anybody, not even to any officially recognised organ of the Party. For the avoidance of doubt, only ONE COPY of the Report was prepared, and this copy was what was submitted to the National Council through the National Chairman and General Secretary.”

The Party, he said, “is still studying the contents of the Committee’s Report. If after studying the entire content of the Report, the Party deems it necessary to disclose aspects of the Report that are worthy of disclosure, the same will be done having regard to the best interest of the Party.”

Until that is done and duly communicated, he pointed out “any statement in circulation including so-called direct quotes purporting to be taken from the Report including assigned page numbers can only be the handiwork of political opponents of the NPP intended to achieve mischievous ends at the expense of the Party.”

All such quotes, he stated, are “therefore, totally FAKE and should be completely DISREGARDED. It is thus not surprising that the originators and circulators of these mischievous statements/quotes are members or activists of the NDC,” adding that “their strategy will not detract us from focusing on rebuilding our Party to recapture power in 2028 and beyond.”

In a related development, Rita Talata Asobayire (2nd Vice Chairperson of the NPP) has reacted to a statement on social media “purported to be a direct quotation coming from me and said to have been captured on Page 66 of the Oquaye Committee Report. The statement alleged that I had told the Oquaye Committee that our General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong ‘came across as an armchair leader – uninspiring and seemingly unable to keep Appointees accountable’.”

The foregone, she said, “are complete fabrication by whoever may have authored it for political mischief. As a matter of fact, I have NOT interacted with the Oquaye Committee and have NOT made any appearance before the Committee. I was actually NOT in the jurisdiction at the time the Committee met with the National Executives, and this fact was duly communicated to the Committee.”

She added that she is aware the NPP has not released any portion of the report to anybody.