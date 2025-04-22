 Wengam Meets Global Televangelist

Rev. Rod Parsley in a chat with Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam (left), Rev. Wengam and Rev. Anaba

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has graced the Jesus Power Assembly of God in Columbus, Ohio, USA as guest speaker for its annual flagship event, dubbed: “Wisdom Conference.”

Rev. Wengam, who was accompanied by his wife, Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam, used the occasion to pay a courtesy call on the world renowned televangelist, Rev. Rod Parsley, who is also the Senior Pastor of World Harvest Bible Church in Columbus, Ohio.

Also present were Rev. Eastwood Anaba of Fountain Gate Chapel, who was guest speaker at World Harvest Church in Columbus, and Apostle Bismark Osei Akomeah, Senior Pastor of Jesus Power Assemblies of God in Columbus, Ohio.

Rev. Wengam commended Rev. Rod Parsley for the tremendous impact of his worldwide television ministry and humanitarian activities, especially in war-torn areas of the world.

“This is bringing the gospel and relief to millions of people,” Rev. Wengam added.

He lauded the ministry of Rev. Anaba, whom he described as an endtime apostle whose rare ministry has brought “revival, sanity and order in the body of Christ.”

Rev. Rod Parsley expressed gratitude to Rev. Wengam and his delegation for the visit.

He later prayed with them.